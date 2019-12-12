We’re mere weeks from the end of 2019, and now triple j Unearthed has unveiled its list of most-played artists for the year.

No matter how you look at it, 2018 has been a stunning year for Aussie musicians. With Matt Corby taking out the J Award for Australian Album of the Year, Tones And I topping charts around the world, and the likes of Horror My Friend and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets delivering huge live shows at every turn, Aussies sure love their local talent.

Now, as we close out the year that has been 2019, triple j Unearthed have unveiled the list of the 50 most-played acts on Unearthed Radio for the year.

Coming at the top of the list is none other than Melbourne duo Cry Club, who have spent the year dishing out cracking tunes, and even won a spot on the upcoming Falls Festival lineup recently.

The talent doesn’t stop there though, with the likes of the global smash that is Tones And I, Fergus James, Nerve, and Spacey Jane rounding out the top five.

To complement this list, triple j Unearthed also took a bit of a deep dive into some of this year’s stats, revealing that Unearthed Radio in 2019 saw 4,026 different songs (a 5% decrease from last year) by 2,310 different artists (a 4% decrease) racking up a total of 136,077 plays (an increase of just under 1,000). No matter how you slice it, that’s an impressive accomplishment.

Check out the fall list below, and be sure to hit up triple j Unearthed for some fancy graphs and intriguing stats about the past year on the airwaves.

Check out ‘DTFM’ by Cry Club:

50 most-played artists on triple j Unearthed Radio for 2019

1. Cry Club

2. Tones And I

3. Fergus James

4. Nerve

5. Spacey Jane

6. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

7. Tasman Keith

8. Asha Jefferies

9. RedHook

10. Stevan

11. EGOISM

12. Yours Truly

13. Arno Faraji

14. Birdz

15. Jess Day

16. Milan Ring

17. San Mei

18. Approachable Members Of Your Local Community

19. Dulcie

20. Choomba

21. Good Doogs

22. Adrian Eagle

23. The Chats

24. RAT!hammock

25. BOI

26. Windwaker

27. Noah Dillon

28. JEFFE

29. These New South Whales

30. Stevie Jean

31. Triple One

32. Ro

33. Taj Ralph

34. Chase Atlantic

35. Austen

36. The Flowers

37. Debbies

38. Essie Holt

39. Johnny Hunter

40. Denise Le Menice

41. The Vanns

42. Death By Denim

43. The Gooch Palms

44. Horror My Friend

45. The Beautiful Monument

46. Dave Winnel

47. Ivey

48. yergurl

49. Tobiahs

50. BRUX