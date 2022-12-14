After not playing live with his band Orleans Avenue for more than two years due to COVID, Trombone Shorty is loving being back on the road, keeping to his mission to “represent New Orleans all over the world.”

Trombone Shorty (real name Troy Andrews) has been playing his instrument so long he can’t exactly pinpoint when and what was his big break. His life and career have been one long progression. The young face of New Orleans’ music scene was first handed a trombone when he was four years old and that same year he was invited onstage by veteran rock and roll star Bo Diddley at the Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Already going by his now famous stage name, Andrews was not overwhelmed by the occasion because by that time he was already taking his place with his musical family playing anywhere and everywhere he could. Church, clubs and his home city’s fabled second line parades, Andrews and his family played them all.

He has also been the first call trombonist for a number of rock acts for many years. The likes of the Foo Fighters, Eric Clapton, U2 and Green Day (‘The Saints Are Coming’), Mark Ronson, Ringo Starr and She & Him call him when they want to add some Crescent City to their recordings. He also spent time as part of Lenny Kravitz’s band.

Andrews is obviously steeped in the traditions of his hometown. To ensure these traditions are carried on, he has run an after-school academy for more than a decade. Still, he refuses to be chained to this glorious past. Andrews listens to rock and rap and funk is central to almost all his recordings.

Indeed, Andrews describes this musical gumbo as rockin’ Nawlins fonk. He understands where this music came from, but he’s much interested to see where it’s going.

