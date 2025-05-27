Tropical Fuck Storm are hitting the road for an Australian tour in support their upcoming album Fairyland Codex, dropping June 20th.

The run includes stops in Melbourne, Torquay, Archies Creek, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Newcastle, throughout November, with Brisbane dates still to come (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, May 28th, at 10am local time.

Before all that, they’ll play Rising Festival in Melbourne on Friday, June 6th, joined by Gut Health (recently featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Future of Music) and Mess Esque.

Alongside the tour news, they’ve dropped a new single, “Teeth Marché”, with a kaleidoscopic poolside music video directed by Alexandra Millen. Watch it below.

Erica Dunn from TFS says of the track: “Two languages jammed together, clutching at sense like the rest of the world. Marché: market, marché: walk, teeth: les dents, marcia marcia marcia: the Brady bunch. The Teeth Market, the Teeth Walk, our attempt at a laid back wonky jam which contemplates a vision of plunder that is played out in romance, in a climate emergency, in murderous political zeniths- those who take, take, take, lick their lips and want more.”

Fairyland Codex, recorded at their own Dodgy Brothers studio in Nagambie with longtime collaborator and co-producer Michael Beach, is shaping up to be one of their most conceptually rich works yet. According to a press statement, the album “immerses us in the chaos of a fateful landslide, picking out the characters that litter the impending collapse of society”.

“Teeth Marché” follows previous singles “Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser”, “Bloodsport” and “Goon Show”, continuing the band’s streak of psych-punk bangers.

Tropical Fuck Storm are also plotting a massive world tour, with dates confirmed across Europe, the UK, and the US, including End Of The Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, and a slot aboard Modest Mouse’s Ice Cream Floats Cruise in early 2026.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s “Teeth Marché” is out now via Fire Records. Fairyland Codex out June 20th pre-order here.

Tropical Fuck Storm Australian Tour 2025

Friday, June 6th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Tix from Ticketek

Friday, November 7th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Tix from Oztix

Saturday, November 8th

Archies Creek Tavern, Archies Creek, VIC

Tix from Trybooking

Sunday, November 9th

Theatre Royale, Castlemaine, VIC

Tix from Oztix

Thursday, November 13th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Tix from Oztix

Friday, November 14th

The Rechabite, Perth, WA

Tix from Oztix

Friday, November 21st

Marrickville Bowlo, Sydney, NSW

Tix from Oztix

Sunday, November 23rd

Hamilton Station, Newcastle, NSW

Tix from Oztix