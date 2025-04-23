Tropical Fuck Storm are back with a chaotic new track.

It’s called “Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser”, the latest cut from their upcoming album Fairyland Codex (out June 20 via Fire Records).

Named after the Dunning–Kruger effect, the track skewers self-confidence gone wrong, pairing unhinged vocals with a twisted choir. The band call it “a classic overestimation of knowledge with a ranting preacher highlighted over a disenfranchised choir of would-be none believers”.

It arrives alongside a full-blown animated video, created by Nespy 5 Euro (Gilla Band, Metz, Deerhoof) with 3D animation from Happisoft. You can check out the clip below.

Fairyland Codex, recorded at their own Dodgy Brothers studio in Nagambie with longtime collaborator and co-producer Michael Beach, is shaping up to be one of their most conceptually rich works yet. According to a press statement, the album “immerses us in the chaos of a fateful landslide, picking out the characters that litter the impending collapse of society”.

“Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser” follows previous singles “Bloodsport” and “Goon Show”, continuing the band’s streak of blistering psych-punk bangers.

The Fairyland Codex tracklist has also been revealed, teasing more feral delights like “Teeth Marché”, “Stepping on a Rake”, “Bye Bye Snake Eyes”, and “Joe Meek Will Inherit the Earth” – the latter opening the record with a nod to the legendary, otherworldly ’60s producer.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

Tropical Fuck Storm are also plotting a massive world tour, with dates confirmed across Europe, the UK, and the US – including End Of The Road Festival, Manchester Psych Fest, and a slot aboard Modest Mouse’s Ice Cream Floats Cruise in early 2026. Australian shows are also on the cards, with details to come.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s “Dunning Kruger’s Loser Cruiser” is out now via Fire Records.

Sign up to the Vinyl Music newsletter for your daily dose of everything happening in the Australian and global music world