Fans of unhinged psychedelic rock, rejoice! Tropical Fuck Storm has just announced their first-ever live album, Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard, set to drop on September 27.

Recorded during a sold-out show at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall in 2022, Inflatable Graveyard serves as a vivid time capsule of the band’s “Fuck the Rain Away” tour. The album features 11 tracks, spanning over an hour of music drawn from their trio of studio albums, along with a couple of surprising covers to spice things up.

The lead single, “Antimatter Animals,” has hit streaming platforms today, offering a taste of what’s to come. If this track is any indication, then fans are in for a wild ride when the full album drops.

According to the band’s press release, the album promises reimagined versions of fan favourites with “Zappa-esque tantrums” on tracks like “You Let My Tyres Down” and “Chameleon Paint.” There are also “subtle dynamic tweaks” to songs like “Paradise” and “Antimatter Animals,” ensuring that even die-hard fans will find something new to appreciate.

Perhaps the most intriguing element of the album is its finale—a cover of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” featuring Erica Dunn on lead vocals. This version transforms the classic into “a hallucinogenic fever dream that’s equally conducive to moshing and making out.”

This live album also arrives at a special time for the band, following bassist Fiona Kitschin’s successful battle with cancer. In light of recent challenges, including the pandemic causing them to postpone their tour in 2021, TFS is ready to push on.

As frontman Gareth Liddiard told Rolling Stone Australia at the time: “It’s a fucking disaster, but shit happens.”

Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard will be available on 2LP vinyl and digital formats through Three Lobed Recordings. Pre-orders are now open at tropicalfuckstormrecords.com.

Check out “Antimatter Animals” below.