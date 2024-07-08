Troye Sivan is returning home for an Australian album tour.

The pop superstar will play shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this November, performing at some of the country’s most iconic venues like the Sydney Opera House Forecourt. He’ll also cross the water to perform at Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 2nd (see full dates below).

Sivan will be supported by bedroom-pop artist Nick Ward, who was named Ticketmaster’s 2024 Breakthrough Artist.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 16th at 12pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on the previous day at 11am local time.

Sivan is touring in support of his acclaimed 2023 album Something to Give Each Other, which earned two Grammy nominations, four ARIA Awards, and almost 250 million album streams.

Something to Give Each Other featured blockbuster hits like “Rush”, which won Song of the Year at this year’s APRA Awards, while Sivan’s album was also shortlisted for the Australian Music Prize.

Sivan will return home after touring North America alongside fellow pop superstar Charli XCX. The co-headling pair will play shows in Detroit, Toronto, New York, Baltimore, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, and many more cities in September and October.

Sivan first collaborated with Charli in 2018, when they teamed up for “1999”, a track from the latter’s album Charli. They joined forces again for the sequel single, “2099”, less than a year later.

Sivan first met Charli at a Los Angeles house party. “It’d be open invite and a lot of people came, a lot of people I didn’t know. It was pretty fun actually. Troye came to one of the parties, and that’s where I first met him. We got talking and realized we had a lot of mutual friends. Immediately I thought he was super sweet,” Charli told Rolling Stone.

Troye Sivan 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Supported by Nick Ward

Live Nation pre-sale begins Monday, July 15th (11am local time)

General sale begins Tuesday, July 16th (12pm local time)

Tickets available via livenation.co.nz or livenation.com.au

Tuesday, November 19th

The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, November 21st

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, November 26th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, November 28th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Monday, December 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ