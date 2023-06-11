It’s somehow been five years since Troye Sivan released Bloom, his acclaimed second studio album, although he’s been pretty busy in that time.

He starred in notorious HBO series The Idol, for one thing, playing Xander, the creative director of Lily-Rose Depp’s character Jocelyn.

But on Friday, the Australian pop superstar teased his new era of music. Sivan shared a clip of a forthcoming single, “Rush”, also revealing that the follow-up to Bloom is on the way soon.

In the clip, nostalgic footage of Sivan captured his journey from his fledgling YouTube days until now, ending with him singing the lyrics, “I feel the rush.”

“It’s not lost on me that some of you guys have been following along since I was the kid w (sic) the stye in my eye in that first video,” he wrote on social media.

“Btw – I didn’t mean to take 5 years to make this album – Bloom tour happened (lmk if you came!), then I started working on it, then cockbig19, then The Idol, always working on the album in all the moments between… and now here we are. 10 years since I signed my record deal, 5 years since Bloom. Enough excuses now. Enough saying ‘soon’… this is for YOU and it starts NOWWWW.”

Several of Sivan’s fellow musicians were excited about the news. “Yessssssss,” commented Cub Sport, while Maggie Rogers sent the heart hands emoji. “LET’s GOOOO,” wrote English singer-songwriter Dodie, and even Hollywood star Lily Collins shared her excitement.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Sivan fans haven’t been deprived of new material since Bloom, of course. The singer-songwriter collaborated with Charli XCX, PNAU and Allie X on songs, released the In a Dream EP in 2020, and worked on a remix with Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson.

In a Dream was a strong success for Sivan, reaching number three on the ARIA Albums Chart and earning a nomination for Best Pop Release at the 2020 ARIA Awards.