Thousands of Aussies woke up to the news that Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander had crashed her and Sam Asghari’s wedding and live-streamed the entire thing on social media.

After getting over the initial shock, many people were left wondering, ‘who exactly is Jason Alexander?’

Well, Alexander may not be anywhere near as well known as his famous ex, but he certainly has a controversial background.

Alexander – who was married to Spears for just 55 hours back in 2004 – made headlines last year for going to the Capitol protest and showing his support for President Trump.

Spears’ ex posted a photo of himself at the riot wearing a Trump pom-pom snow hat that was worn by many of the Capitol rioters. “DC. Millions showed up,” he captioned the photo, referring to the protest that was organised by Trump in which the former US president falsely claimed the 2020 election was stolen from him through fraudulent votes.

Spears and Alexander were childhood friends who decided to get married on a whim in Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel when they were both 22 years old. Their marriage was annulled just 55 hours later, with Alexander claiming that the rescindment was forced by Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Britney’s management.

“It was just crazy, man,” he told Access Hollywood a day after the annulment. “And we were just looking at each other and said, ‘Let’s do something wild, crazy. Let’s go get married, just for the hell of it.”’

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months, they would give us a proper marriage,” Alexander said during an episode of the “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast.

“So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication.”

He added: “Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney, and it was like, ‘Beep, beep, beep,'” he continued. “I’m like, ‘F— they got me! motherf—ers!’ So that was it.”

Britney’s ex also supported the #FreeBritney movement, an initiative organised by Spears’ fans to help her escape her conservatorship. He was spotted at a protest in Los Angeles and told Us Weekly “I’m here to show support for the #FreeBritney movement and Britney.”

Alexander attempted to ruin Spears’ big day by turning up at the wedding this morning, resulting in police intervention. Her ex even streamed it live on Instagram: he could be seen walking up to security and informing them that Britney herself had invited him to attend.

After his connection cuts out briefly, the live stream rejoined Jason actually inside Britney’s home, where he was eventually stopped and taken outside. According to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to a trespassing call, and officers remain on the scene.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.