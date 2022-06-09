Leave Britney alone. The singer’s ex decided to ruin her big day by turning up at the wedding, resulting in a police intervention, as per TMZ. Jason even streamed it live on Instagram: he could be seen walking up to security and informing them that Britney herself had invited him to attend.

After his connection cuts out briefly, the livestream rejoined Jason actually inside Britney’s home, where he was eventually stopped and taken outside. According to TMZ, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department responded to a trespassing call, and officers remain on the scene.

It’s curious behaviour from Jason considering that he publicly voiced his support for his former wife during the #FreeBritney movement. He even attended a rally in support of her in Los Angeles two years ago.

Britney and Jason, childhood friends, married in Las Vegas in January 2004. They annulled the marriage a mere 55 hours later, with Britney citing a lack of understanding of her actions in the petition to the court.

It was revealed earlier this week that the pop saw was preparing to get married to Sam on Thursday, June 9th in an intimate ceremony. Britney’s brother, Bryan, was expected to be in attendance, although her mum, dad, and sister, Jamie Lynn, unsurprisingly, were reportedly not invited.