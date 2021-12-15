Five a day keeps the doctor away but six a day is how many raps he releases at once. Dr. Dre has dropped a huge six tracks, featuring new and old collaborators.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Anderson .Paak, Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross: that’s the sort of all-star lineup only the best can rally together. They feature with Dre on new tracks which are set to be included in the new GTA Online expansion, The Contract, which comes out this week.

‘Gospel’ sees the rap icon trade bars with Eminem and The D.O.C., which contains a reference to COVID-19 in one of its lines. Anderson .Paak guests on the soulful ‘ETA’, which sees him and Dre share some comical jabs. “I remember me and Dogg, Swap Meet, Dickies on,” Dre raps; when .Paak responds, “When was that? In 93?” Dre retorts, “You probably wasn’t even born.” Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes also feature strongly on ‘ETA’.

.Paak also does his thing on ‘The Scenic Route’ which also sees Rick Ross power through the verses. ‘Diamond Mind’ begins with a verse from the late legend Nipsey Hussle, before Ty Dolla $ign contributes a hook. “A composer with composure, bitch, I’m Compton’s Beethoven,” Dre insists humbly in the track.

There’s also ‘Black Privilege’, which features some more boasting on Dre’s part, and the ambling and hooky ‘Fallin Up’. You can listen to all six below and decide which one is your favourite.

Dre should enjoy the release of The Contract because as well as providing the soundtrack, he’s also a playable character. The player is tasked with performing an important mission on the hip hop mogul’s behalf: returning a lost phone that contains valuable unreleased music.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Gospel’:

Check out ‘ETA’:

Check out ‘The Scenic Route’:

Check out ‘Diamond Mind’:

Check out ‘Black Privilege’:

Check out ‘Fallin Up’: