The family of Tupac Shakur have condemned Donald Trump for using the late rapper as a prop to mock Democrat VP candidate Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday night, the Trump campaign left the late rapper a ticker to the vice-presidential debate as a snarky dig at Senator Kamala Harris following a recent interview that saw her claim that Tupac was “the best rapper alive.”

Angela Rye: “Best rapper alive?” Kamala Harris: “Tupac.” Rye: “He’s not alive! You say he lives on.” KH: “I know, I keep doing that… Who would I say? I mean, there’s so many. I mean, you know — there are some I would not mention right now bc they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/SyapR5vQ2R — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2020

Jason Miller, senior adviser for the Trump campaign confirmed that a ticket was left for the rapper at the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Harris, as the New York Post reports.

“I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Sen. Harris’ favourite rapper alive,” Miller revealed. “I don’t know if he shows up. I’m personally more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur.”

In an interview with TMZ, Mopreme Shakur, Tupac’s stepbrother, slammed the move as “clearly disrespectful” though unsurprising considering Trump’s “lack of respect for the Black and brown community.”

