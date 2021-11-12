In a new interview talking Formula of Love: O+T=<3, K-pop group TWICE say they were much more confident about their latest studio album.

The season of TWICE is finally here – and it brings with it a new lesson in love. One of K-pop’s most beloved girl-groups returned earlier today with their latest album Formula of Love: O+T=<3.

For those not in the know, the name of the album refers to the love that is born when the group (standing for T) and their fans – the ‘O’ refers to Once, as TWICE’s fans are collectively known – meet. The album also comes on the heels of the group’s first English-language single ‘The Feels’, which also earned them their first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

In a new interview (translations courtesy of Soompi), member Nayeon said that they were much more confident going into the third album: “We were also happy during the preparation process for this album, and since we think that we were able to grow a little, we are working not to feel a sense of pressure about the results.”

Fellow member Sana agreed with her: “I’m grateful that we’re able to try a lot of new things. It would be a lie to say that we feel no pressure at all, but we’re always more excited to see what kind of reaction our fans will have when we release an album.”

The group’s new album comes helmed by the title track ‘Scientist’, which features Anne Marie as one of the composers.

The group also dove into the larger concept of the song, which tells people to follow their hearts – rather than a ‘formula’ or research – when it comes to love. ” The message, ‘There’s no answer, so just follow your heart,’ was memorable for me.” said Nayeon in the interview.

Check out ‘Scientist’ by TWICE: