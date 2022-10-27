The lineup for the summer concert series Twilight At Taronga has been revealed, featuring the likes of Xavier Rudd and Daryl Braithwaite.

Held at the picturesque setting of Sydney Harbour, Twilight At Taronga is set to take place from Friday, February 10th to Saturday, March 11th, providing almost a month of huge music acts and entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 3rd at 12pm AED. The pre-sale for Twilight At Taronga members begins on Tuesday, November 1st at 12pm AEDT. All proceeds will contribute to Taronga’s ongoing conservation work, including the Litter Free Oceans campaign to reduce single use plastics.

The impressive 2023 lineup includes iconic names such as Daryl Braithwaite, Kate Miller-Heidke, Xavier Rudd, and The Living End.

There’s also a massive Comedy Gala on Saturday, March 4th, featuring comedians like Nazeem Hussain, Melanie Bracewell and many more.

Or if a Drag Gala’s more your thing, Karen From Finance, Carla From Bankstown and many more will be hosting a night of entertainment on Thursday, March 2nd. You can check out the full lineup below.

“Twilight At Taronga is always a magical event with such incredible views over Sydney Harbour from the best seat in the house,” Taronga’s Community Conservation Manager Belinda Fairbrother says.

“We’re so proud that Twilight At Taronga has been a fully sustainable event since 2015 and each year gives us a unique opportunity to engage with the community and encourage positive change for the wild.

“Conservation is what we stand for, and we’re so proud to lead by example and educate and inspire through our Litter Free Oceans campaign.”

Twilight At Taronga 2023

Tickets on sale November 3rd (12pm AEDT) via twilighttaronga.com.au

The Living End – Friday, February 10th

Justine Clarke – Saturday, February 11th

Bjorn Again – Saturday, February 11th

Xavier Rudd – Saturday, February 18th

The Church – Friday, February 24th

James Morrison’s A-Z of Jazz – Saturday, February 25th

Drag Gala (Karen From Finance, Carla From Bankstown & More) – Thursday, March 2nd

Daryl Braithwaite – Friday, March 3rd

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Saturday, March 4th

Comedy Gala (Nazeem Hussain, Melanie Bracewell & More) – Saturday, March 4th

Kate Miller-Heidke – Friday, March 10th

Kasey Chambers & Busby Marou – Saturday, March 11th