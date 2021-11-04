Two people have died after an elderly man fell down seven floors of stairs during an ABBA tribute show in Sweden.

As reported by France24, the accident occurred on Tuesday at a tribute show called ‘Thank You For The Music,’ honouring the work of ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson.

The elderly man fell about 30 minutes before the show was due to start, landing on two people below him.

The man, who is believed to have been in his 80s, died alongside one of the people he hit, a man in his 60s. As reported by BBC, police revealed that the person who survived is a woman also in her 60s.

“We received a call regarding a person who either jumped or fell from a great height inside the concert hall in central Uppsala,” police spokesperson Magnus Jansson Klarin said, according to EuroNews.

Klarin continued on to reveal that police had “no reason to believe that a crime has been committed in connection with the man’s fall.”

The owners of the concert venue said in a statement that they were “shocked by the tragic event” and would offer counselling and grief resources for those affected. As the concert was ultimately cancelled, they said tickets would be refunded, with performances to resume on Saturday.

Meanwhile, ABBA themselves have delayed promoting their much-anticipated comeback tour out of respect for the victims.

“In light of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night, we have decided to hold off on releasing our concert trailer until tomorrow,” the band tweeted.

They are set to release their ninth and final studio album Voyage on Friday, which will contain their first new material in 40 years.

