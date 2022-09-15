It sounds like Doja Cat is taking a leaf out of Drake and Beyoncé’s book by taking her music in a dance direction.

In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the rapper and singer revealed a surprising sonic style for her new album. “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun,” she said.

“I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it, I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

It’s unclear when Dojo’s fourth album will be released. She was reticent regarding it elsewhere in the interview, only saying “we just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now. I can’t really tell much.”

Doja’s last album, Planet Her, was released last year. Her third studio album reached number on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming certified platinum in Australia. Planet Her featured experimental touches, traversing genres like afrobeat, hip hop, and hyperpop, but there were no hints of German rave on the record.

In an interview with Elle earlier this year, she alternatively claimed her new album would be “predominantly rap,” a callback to her earlier work.

It’s been an up-and-down year so far for Doja in 2022. She released a cover of Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ for Taco Bell and featured on the Elvis soundtrack (‘Vegas’), but she had online run-ins with fans.

“Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a fucking fool for ever thinking I was made for this… This shit ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care,” she felt prompted to say on Twitter after an incident involving South American fans.