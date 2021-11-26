It’s been reported that Tyga won’t be facing felony charges in the domestic violence case after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, claimed he got physical with her.

Last month, Swanson filed a police report, claiming that Tyga hit her and followed it up with an Instagram story that allegedly showed her injuries. As a result of the report, the rapper was reportedly arrested and booked for felony domestic violence.

Now, TMZ reports that Tyga won’t face felony charges. The publication says that Law enforcement sources told them that the police passed the rapper’s DV case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The case has now been transferred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which means he won’t be charged with a felony because the D.A.’s Office is the only department that can make felony charges.

While Tyga reportedly won’t be hit with a felony charge, he could still receive a misdemeanor in the case.

The alleged altercation between Tyga and Swanson reportedly took place on the 11th of October, at Tyga’s house. Swanson, accused the rapper of hitting her, posting a video and photographs of her alleged injuries to Instagram. In the videos, Swanson appears to have a large bruise near her eye, and the cuff of her sweatshirt appears to be stained with blood.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally, and physically abused and I’m not hiding it anymore,” Swanson wrote, tagging TMZ. “I’m so embarrassed and ashamed it had to get to this but I have to stand up for myself.”

The rapper voluntarily turned himself into Los Angeles Police on Tuesday, October 12th, after his ex-girlfriend, Camaryn Swanson, accused him of hitting her. The bail for felony domestic violence was set at $50,000.

Swanson is a fashion designer and influencer with a large Instagram following. She and Tyga publically announced their relationship in February 2021 and they split shortly after the alledged abuse.

