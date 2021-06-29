Content Warning: This article about Tyler, The Creator and Selena Gomez discusses sexual harassment. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Tyler, The Creator has used a track on his new album to publicly address the series of offensive tweets he once made about Selena Gomez.

On the track ‘Manifesto,’ Tyler claims to have apologised to Gomez for writing a number of inappropriate and utterly NSFW tweets about her in 2010 and 2011 while she was dating his friend Justin Bieber.

“I was a teener, tweetin’ Selena crazy shit/ Didn’t wanna offend her, apologise when I seen her/ Back when I was tryna fuck Bieber, Just-in,” he raps in the song’s third verse.

While the majority of Tyler’s tweets appear to have been deleted, a select few remain, including one which saw him state: “I just want to fuck Selena Gomez in her fucking mouth.”

On top of that, Buzzfeed has obtained screenshots of a number of since-removed tweets, including one which read: “@selenagomez is now 18. So she can now legally take my dick in her fucking ass.”

In a 2013 radio interview with Power 106 Los Angeles, Tyler accused Gomez of “hating on” him during her relationship with Bieber.

“We don’t really get along. She don’t like me,” he said.

“We don’t like each other ’cause [I’m] kicking it with Justin [Bieber], like that’s my homeboy. She always be mean muggin’ me. Like why are you hating on me?”

Gomez has yet to publicly respond to the new song.

Check out ‘Manifesto’ by Tyler, The Creator: