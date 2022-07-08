Tyler, the Creator has called out his former collaborators on social media, accusing them of stealing his unreleased music.

On Thursday, July 8th, the rapper publicly accused Brandun Deshay and Tyler Major of stealing from him and selling the music online.

Tyler didn’t provide details about the songs the pair allegedly stole, but claimed they were using Discord as a means to sell “old songs of mine.”

“Copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok,” he mocked in the first of a series of tweets. “Like bruh that shit is true personal stolen stuff and n**gas is like gb gb gb like damn bro you that thirsty for 2 minute drafts / few hundred bucks get it together fellas,” he continued.

b deshay and tyler major selling old songs of mine is wild ha, all them discordd kids are sus especially 3D glass pacifist whatever the hell he called, copping stolen shit is like damnnnn u thirsty as hell ok — T (@tylerthecreator) July 7, 2022

As per Complex, Major was part of the hip hop collective Nobody Really Knows, which included Tyler’s Odd Future affiliate Hal Williams, otherwise known as Pyramid Vritra. In Deshay’s case, he worked with Tyler on 2009’s Session, but saw his verse removed from the song over some dispute.

In old unearthed tweets from over a decade ago, Tyler expressed his anger even more explicitly. “I swear, when I see Brandun Deshay, IM GOING TO KILL HIM. Show this to the police for proof too,” he wrote.

In another tweet from 2011, he wrote, “I don’t f*ck with that n**ga nor respect him. Do not mention Brandun to me again. Thank you.

It’s unclear what’s prompted the rapper to reignite his feud with the pair this year. It’s also unclear if he plans to pursue legal action against Deshay and Major.

Tyler is set to tour New Zealand and Australia this month, Beginning in Auckland on Friday, July 22nd, he’ll then head to Perth, Sydney and Melbourne, playing two shows in both of the latter cities (see further information here).

