Tyler, the Creator has again declared his love for the Golden Gaytime.

At his sold-out Melbourne show this week, the US rapper told the crowd how much he enjoys the ice cream. “I will say my favourite thing about coming to Australia is that golden gaytime ice cream ya’ll have,” he said. “I suck like five of them things.”

Streets responded with a delivery of Gaytimes and custom merch reading “Tyler loves a Gaytime.” Tyler later shared the package on Instagram.

The moment capped off a fiery run of Australasian shows. In Auckland, Tyler made his first New Zealand appearance in three years, performing an 80-minute set described by Rolling Stone AU/NZ as “one of his most intimate tour stops.”

“Inside Spark Arena, it was a more minimalist experience: two large jumbotrons and a small‬ stage with a centre runway, where Tyler pranced non-stop for 80 minutes in a monochrome‬ yellow hat, jacket, and pants combo. Everything felt more simplistic, but for a 13,000-capacity‬ arena, going propless and maskless for a comparably smaller crowd proved to create a much‬ more intimate experience,” the review read.

“As the lights went out at 9:25pm, the crowd of largely under-25s roared to life as Tyler climbed‬ onstage via a small staircase (as opposed to walking out from behind a raising jumbotron) and‭ broke into album-opener “St. Chroma”.

“Even without his trademark outfits‬ and set designs, his exuberant personality and artistry, which in his words has “never not been‬ him,” is beyond enough to keep crowds swaying amongst the fingers of his grasp, allowing‬ him to assuredly leave the mask – both metaphorically and literally – at home.‬”

The bar was raised again in Melbourne.

“After a massive show in Auckland, Tyler arrived in Melbourne for his first Australian performance in three years and obliterated the arena,” another review noted.

“Alone. No hype man. No backup dancers. Just Tyler – stomping, strutting, sliding, even moonwalking – commanding every inch of the stage on night two of his New Zealand–Australia run. The energy never faltered; by the end, performer and audience were completely absorbed, swept into the same fevered intensity.”