Less than two months after dropping a surprise EP, U2 have today released a new collection of music for fans.

While the iconic band continue recording sessions for a new studio album, Easter Lily – a standalone 6-track EP – is out now.

The band said that while February’s Days of Ash EP was a response to the chaotic times going on in the world, Easter Lily is a more reflective set of songs.

“We are in the studio, still working towards a noisy, messy, ‘unreasonably colourful’ album to play LIVE… which is where U2 lives,” Bono said.

“We still look to vivid rock n roll as an act of resistance against all this awfulness on our small screens. These are for sure ‘wilderness years’ for so many of us looking at the mayhem out there in the world.

“It’s a time that has our band digging deeper into our lives to find a wellspring of songs to try meet the moment… With Easter Lily we ended up asking very personal questions like: Are our own relationships up to these challenging times? How hard do you fight for friendship? Can our faith survive the mangling of meaning that those algorithms love to reward? Is all religion rubbish and still ripping us apart…? Or are there answers to find in its crevices? Are there ceremonies, rituals, dances that we might be missing in our lives? From the rite of Spring to Easter and its promise of rebirth and renewal… Patti Smith’s album Easter gave me so much hope when it was released in 1978. I wasn’t yet 18. The title is a nod to her.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“We will attempt hoopla and fanfare at a later date to remind the rest of the world we exist but in the meantime… this is between you and us.”

The tracklisting for U2 – Easter Lily EP is: