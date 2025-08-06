UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have locked in a string of headline shows in Australia next year.

The UK-formed outfit will bring the Big Love world tour down under next January, with headline shows confirmed in Melbourne, Sydney, Newcastle and the Gold Coast.

Per a statement released today (August 7th), “UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will unleash a formidable live set that contains material spanning over four decades. In remaining true to the authentic reggae spirit that kick-started his music career in the late 70’s, the lead singer brings the band’s legendary catalogue back to life. Backed by a powerhouse nine-piece touring ensemble and fresh off major stages worldwide, Ali’s band is widely regarded as “the most authentic realisation of UB40’s original aim of advancing reggae in all its guises.”

Campbell said: “Really excited to be coming back to Australia, the connection we have built over the years with our Aussie family is a special one, can’t wait to be back down under once again.”

Presale tickets for all stops go on sale from 10am local time on Thursday, August 14th, before all general public tickets will be able to be snapped up from 9am local time on Friday, August 15th.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell Australia Tour 2026

Wednesday, January 21st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, January 22nd

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, January 24th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Sunday, January 25th

The Star Theatre, Gold Coast QLD