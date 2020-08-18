Despite UB40 frontman Duncan Campbell suffering a stroke earlier this month, the singer’s brother and former UB40 member Ali Campbell has revealed that the pair are still estranged.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this week, Ali was asked whether or not the brothers had made contact since Duncan’s hospitalisation, with the ‘The Red Red Wine’ singer bluntly declaring: “I have no contact with him.”

He continued, “I only get to hear what’s happened like everyone else, so basically I don’t know what’s going down…”

“I know he’s recovering,” Ali added.

Duncan Campbell was invited to replace Ali as the lead singer of the British reggae group by Robin Campbell in 2008 after Ali quit to pursue solo projects, a move which saw Ali criticise his brother’s performance, saying it “makes my skin crawl”.

Later in his television interview with Good Morning Britain, Ali declared he had no interest in getting the original group back together, saying: “I was betrayed by them. I stand vindicated. I’m just happy to carry on promoting reggae and diversion of UB40.”

Ali Campbell currently performs under the name UB40 featuring Ali Campbell & Astro.

After Duncan suffered a stroke in early August, the news was announced by his fellow UB40 members, though the group were quick to assure fans that 62-year-old Campbell was already “up and about”.

“We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke,” the statement began. “While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the family’s privacy as he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.”

“We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring,” they added.

Check out ‘Red Red Wine’ by UB40: