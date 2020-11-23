We can’t say we ever expected to see a UFC fighter walk out to Beyonce’s ‘Halo’, but that’s exactly what happened during a recent match.

While competing in the UFC 255, Mike Perry was taken by surprise when ‘Halo’ was the song that blasted as he made his entrance.

Quickly realising the change in walkout song, Perry could be heard saying “is this fucking ‘Halo’?” and “what the fuck?”

According to Fox Sports, ‘Halo’ was chosen as a last minute replacement when Perry’s first choice became unavailable.

Despite any initial misgivings, Perry quickly embraced the moment by singing along to the track as he entered the arena.

However, it seems the song was no good luck charm, as Perry ultimately lost to Tim Means.

Disturbingly, Perry also recently made news for a far less wholesome reason.

As reported by The New York Post, Perry was accused of abuse by his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson.

Nickerson filed a protective order against Perry back in March, which was ultimately denied by a Florida judge.

The accusations followed Perry completing a rehab program after a video of him punching an elderly men went viral.

Perry has since denied Nickerson’s claims of physical assault, tweeting that he “did not put [his] hands” on her during their “short term marriage.”

“I’m hopeful my ex can can move on and find peace as I have,” he said.

Check out UFC Fighter Mike Perry walking out to Beyonce’s ‘Halo’: