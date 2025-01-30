London-based soul pop artist Victor Ray is coming to East Australia for the first time.

Victor Ray is known for songs like “Stay For A While”, “Comfortable” and “It Only Cost Everything”. Over three EPs he has amassed over six million followers online, with 150 million streams.

He supported Teddy Swims on the European leg of his 2024 tour, bringing his emotional vocals and storytelling across the continent.

In April, the performer will play headline shows at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on Wednesday, April 2nd; Melbourne’s Prince Bandroom on Friday, April 4th; and The Triffid, Brisbane on Saturday, April 5th. ​

“I’ve always wanted to visit Australia, and now I get to play shows to you guys there!! So excited for this!” Ray said.

April is a busy month for the songwriter, as his upcoming EP I WILL releases on Friday, April 11th via Decca Records / Universal Music Australia.

Hand-in-hand with his tour announcement is today’s new autobiographical single “Hearts Break & People Change ’”. It channels an understanding of the way of life through epic, anthemic production.

Ray has been slated as one to watch by MTV Push 2025, Amazon Music, The Independent, and BBC Radio 1 Future Artist of the Month.

The Ugandan-born performer is challenging the perception of what genres Black artists are known for. “I’m really excited for the world to understand that there’s a lot of Black British talent and a lot of stories here in the pop world, not just in R&B and hip-hop. I want to really push the boundaries and take it as far as it can go. That way people can really aspire for more than what they feel like they’re restricted to,” Ray said.