The rock music concert series ‘Under the Southern Stars’ is officially moving forward and has announced dates while reaffirming the artists attending.

‘Under the Southern Stars’ has just released all of their new tour dates covering a large area over South-Eastern Australia on their website.

The rock music concert series’ website lists these artists as their headliners and main artists of the show:

Artists

Featuring rock royalty Cheap Trick, global rock superstars, Bush

and the legendary Stone Temple Pilots! As well as Australian rock royalty

Rose Tattoo and rock icons Electric Mary. Plus recently added to the lineup are the epitome of rock n roll, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club!

Dates

The show will feature 12 locations throughout mid to late March and will mainly be held on the Southeast coast of Australia. Most of the dates appear to be on the weekend although three showings will be held on weekdays.

UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS 2022

Friday, March 11: Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW

Saturday, March 12: Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC

Sunday, March 13: JC Lowe Oval, Yarrawonga, VIC

Wednesday, March 16: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, March 18: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, March 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 20: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, March 22: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Wednesday, March 23: Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, March 25: Kings Beach Amphitheater, Caloundra, QLD

Saturday, March 26: Southport Sharks, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, March 27: Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Ticket Info

Presale information details that they will start Friday, November 26th at 9:00 am AEDT until 5:00 pm Sunday, November 28th AEDT. It appears the show will also have an early bird price for tickets bought within the window for those who are certain to go and looking to get a discount.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Presale starts Friday, Nov 26 @ 9.00am AEDT until 5.00pm Sunday, Nov 28 AEDT.

Register for presale access before 5.00pm on Sunday, Nov 28 for discounted early bird tickets.

General Public On Sale Monday, Nov 29 @ 9.00am AEDT

www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

The show’s site also notes that any previously purchased tickets will be valid for 2022 although there is a stipulation to view this site for further details on the matter.