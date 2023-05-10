UNIFY Gathering have announced several changes to the Off The Record lineup.

The new series of mini-festivals will hit five regional and metro areas throughout May and June, visiting Mackay, Wollongong, Hobart, Adelaide and Frankston (see full dates below).

A strong lineup was recently unveiled for Off The Record, featuring Thornhill, Make Them Suffer, Teenage Joans and more.

However, due to health reasons, Void Of Vision will no longer be able to take part. They’re replaced by Ocean Grove and Banks Arcade at the Hobart and Mackay shows respectively.

The Gloom In The Corner have also been added to the festivities, with the Melbourne set to cross the Victorian border to perform in Adelaide.

Alongside the lineup changes, organisers have issued low ticket warnings for the Mackay, Wollongong and Frankston dates.

In addition to the music, Off The Record will feature a 24Hundred pop-up merch store, artist signings and sessions about everything from making music to mental health.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“UNIFY is obviously a music festival, but it’s also always been an opportunity to bring our heavy music loving community together to share our experiences and learn,” organisers say. “We’re taking that ethos with us on the Off The Record road trip, working alongside APRA AMCOS and Support Act to host some real-talk sessions on everything from song writing to mental health, and providing exclusive insight into some of the Off The Record artists’s own stories.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

UNIFY Off The Record 2023

Tickets available via unifygathering.com

May 20th – Seabreeze, Mackay QLD

w/ Thornhill, Banks Arcade, Young Lions, Wildheart, Arcade Stories

May 26th – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide SA

w/ Teenage Joans, Thornhill, Ocean Grove, Yours Truly,

The Beautiful Monument, Alt, The Last Martyr, Wildheart, The Gloom In The Corner

May 27th – Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

w/ Thy Art Is Murder, Make Them Suffer, Ocean Grove

Yours Truly, Fit For An Autopsy, Bloom,

Banks Arcade, Reliqa, Alienist, Raised As Wolves

June 1st – Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

w/ Alpha Wolf, In Hearts Wake, Ocean Grove,

RedHook, Offset Vision

June 2th – The Pier, Frankston VIC

w/ Northlane, In Hearts Wake, Make The Suffer,

RedHook, Fit For An Autopsy, Ocean Sleeper,

Mirrors, Chasing Ghosts, Banks Arcade, Future Static