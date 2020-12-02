Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Back in August, Nick Cave launched a brand new webstore, Cave Things. Featuring a trove of peculiarities designed by the stalwart musician.

The new store is Cave’s way to “explore a wide range of concepts and design collaborations,” a description reads. “Every Cave Thing is conceived, sourced, shaped and designed by Nick personally, and is grounded in a love of, well, things — ideas and dreams, experiments and explorations.”

The store sold a trove of oddities including lyric sheets, prints and t-shirts designed by Cave, Warren Ellis plectrums and bags, key rings, notebooks, art prints, postcards and other trinkets.

One particular item that stuck out like a sore thumb is an incredibly horny wallpaper designed by Cave. The sumptuously pornographic product was drawn from his erotic 2006 doodle ‘Hyatt girls’. Sold in 50cm x 10m batches and designed to be applied directly to a wall without soaking — you’d think that a product this sublime would sell like hotcakes. You’d be wrong.

In a new interview with Financial Review, Cave detailed his webstore endeavour, revealing that he has failed to sell a single role of his erotic wallpaper.

“My favourite thing is the Hyatt Girls pornographic wallpaper, made from drawings of naked women I have doodled in hotels down the years,” Cave said of the product. “It’s a lovely thing – and so far has sold zero rolls. I am immensely proud of designing a product that literally nobody wants!”

The interview also saw Cave discuss his website The Red Hand Files, in which he frequently communicates with fans in-depth.

“The Red Hand Files turned into something much bigger and more important than I ever dreamed it would be,” Cave mused.

“This is largely due to the extraordinary openness and vulnerability of the people asking the questions. So it means something – to sit down and respond to someone who is articulating something they may never have put into words before. It’s powerful.”

Nick Cave, for what it’s worth, if you wallpaper didn’t cost near-$400 it would be plastering every crevice of my apartment.