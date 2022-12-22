Iconic pop punk band Unwritten Law have announced that they’re heading to Australia early next year for a massive 17 date tour.

Unwritten Law’s ‘The Hum Tour’ will visit Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia and kicks off on Thursday the 16th of February.

The tour will promote their new album The Hum, which is their first album in more than a decade and their first drop since Swan, which came out in 2011. Unwritten Law has promised fans that they will play some of their older hits, like ‘Cailin’, ‘Up All Night’ and ‘Seeing Red mixed in with their new songs.

“This is the longest break we’ve had from our favourite place to tour and we’ve got a brand new record to share with you, we’re beyond excited,” guitarist Chris Lewis said in a statement about the tour.

“Not only will we be giving you different set lists every night, we’ll be unveiling songs off our newest album, The Hum, some for the first time ever! We’re playing quite a few shows, so we’re gonna make sure there are unique surprises every night. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”

Tickets are on sale now via the links below.

Unwritten Law 2023 Tour

Further information is available via Unwrittenlaw.com

Thursday, 16th February

Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich

Tickets: Live at Your Local

Friday, 17th February

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 18th February

Chardons Corner Hotel, Brisbane

Tickets: Live at Your Local

Sunday, 19th February

Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville

Tickets: Live at Your Local

Wednesday, 22nd February

Drifters Wharf, Gosford

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 23rd February

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 24th February

The Ettamogah, Kellyville Ridge

Tickets: Live at Your Local

Saturday, 25th February

Dee Why RSL, Northern Beaches

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 26th February

Crowbar, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 2nd March

York on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn

Tickets: Live at Your Local

Friday, 3rd March

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights

Tickets: Live at Your Local

Saturday, 4th March

Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 5th March

Torquay Hotel, Torquay

Tickets: Oztix

Thursday, 9th March

Prince of Wales, Bunbury

Tickets: Oztix

Friday, 10th March

Amplifier, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 11th March

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 12th March

Unibar, Adelaide

Tickets: Moshtix