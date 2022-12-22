Iconic pop punk band Unwritten Law have announced that they’re heading to Australia early next year for a massive 17 date tour.
Unwritten Law’s ‘The Hum Tour’ will visit Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia and kicks off on Thursday the 16th of February.
The tour will promote their new album The Hum, which is their first album in more than a decade and their first drop since Swan, which came out in 2011. Unwritten Law has promised fans that they will play some of their older hits, like ‘Cailin’, ‘Up All Night’ and ‘Seeing Red mixed in with their new songs.
“This is the longest break we’ve had from our favourite place to tour and we’ve got a brand new record to share with you, we’re beyond excited,” guitarist Chris Lewis said in a statement about the tour.
“Not only will we be giving you different set lists every night, we’ll be unveiling songs off our newest album, The Hum, some for the first time ever! We’re playing quite a few shows, so we’re gonna make sure there are unique surprises every night. We can’t wait to see you all out there.”
Tickets are on sale now via the links below.
Unwritten Law 2023 Tour
Further information is available via Unwrittenlaw.com
Thursday, 16th February
Racehorse Hotel, Ipswich
Tickets: Live at Your Local
Friday, 17th February
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 18th February
Chardons Corner Hotel, Brisbane
Tickets: Live at Your Local
Sunday, 19th February
Dalrymple Hotel, Townsville
Tickets: Live at Your Local
Wednesday, 22nd February
Drifters Wharf, Gosford
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, 23rd February
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 24th February
The Ettamogah, Kellyville Ridge
Tickets: Live at Your Local
Saturday, 25th February
Dee Why RSL, Northern Beaches
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 26th February
Crowbar, Sydney
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, 2nd March
York on Lilydale, Mt Evelyn
Tickets: Live at Your Local
Friday, 3rd March
Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights
Tickets: Live at Your Local
Saturday, 4th March
Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 5th March
Torquay Hotel, Torquay
Tickets: Oztix
Thursday, 9th March
Prince of Wales, Bunbury
Tickets: Oztix
Friday, 10th March
Amplifier, Perth
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 11th March
Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough
Tickets: Oztix
Sunday, 12th March
Unibar, Adelaide
Tickets: Moshtix