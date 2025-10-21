Punk powerhouse outfit Upchuck are coming to Australia and New Zealand for the very first time.

In partnership with I OH YOU and MG Live, the US band will head Down Under for their first tour on these shores next year, playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, and Wellington through March. While in Australia, they’ll also make an appearance at Golden Plains. Upchuck will be supported by Blue Diner, Xiao Xiao, CLAMM, and DARTZ at select shows (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 27th at 10am local time. The pre-sale commences on Friday, October 24th at 10am local time.

Upchuck have been tearing up stages across the US and Europe in recent times, supporting big-name bands such as Aussie outfits Amyl and the Sniffers and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. They’ve earned praise from punk legends like Iggy Pop and Henry Rollins, and performed a breakout Coachella set in 2024.

Upchuck are touring Australia and New Zealand in support of their latest album, I’m Nice Now, which is out now via Domino.

The tour is one not to be missed, going by the praise lauded on the punk band. “Absolute mayhem,” wrote NPR, comparing them to the Beastie Boys. “A sonic cannon, set to maximum destruction,” was Rolling Stone‘s verdict, while Clash wrote “[t]the band’s incendiary live shows are already the stuff of legend!”

Upchuck 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Ticket information available here

Brisbane

Wednesday 4 March

The Brightside

18+

Special guest: Blue Diner

Sydney

Friday 6 March

The Lansdowne Hotel

18+

Special guests: Xiao Xiao plus “Secret Guests”



Melbourne

Wednesday 11 March

The Tote

18+

Special guest: CLAMM

Auckland

Friday 13 March

Double Whammy

18+

Special guest: DARTZ

Wellington

Saturday 14 March

San Fran

18+

Special guest: DARTZ

Also appearing at *Golden Plains, Sunday 8 March (*not an MG Live show)