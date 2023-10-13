If we’re talking about the R&B GOAT, Usher has to be one of the first names to come to mind, certainly in modern times.

Recently announced as the Superbowl Halftime Show performer, with the event taking place early next year, it was just reward for an R&B icon who’s shone for three decades.

For what seems like forever, Usher has dominated the charts, delivering hits that have defined parties, summers, breakups, and the charts for 30 years.

His self-titled debut album dropped back in ’94 when he was only 15, and it featured hits like “Can U Get Wit It” and “Think of You”. Hit album after hit album followed his debut, Usher getting to watch as most of his records became certified platinum multiple times.

He’s a true global star, including in Australia, where six of his albums have reached the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart. And with a new album set for release next year, the reign of Usher is only set to continue. Usher’s not going anywhere anytime soon, there’s still more of the story to be written.

Ahead of his 45th birthday this weekend, and with his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance to look towards, Tone Deaf thought it was the ideal time to rank the best Usher songs. But don’t come at us, this list is subjective!

5. “U Got It Bad”

Like most of Usher’s music, “U Got It Bad” is timeless, and easily one of the best R&B songs ever. It was the fifth song on his fourth album, 8701, which was released in 2001.

4. “My Boo”

Still an utter classic. Usher and Alicia Keys made an iconic track the day they stepped into the studio to record “My Boo”. It remains one of the biggest hits of Usher’s career, and one of many hits off his Confessions album.

3. “Confessions Part II”

Always in the rotation at parties across the world, “Confessions Part II” is one of those songs that literally everybody of all ages knows or is at least familiar with, despite whether they know who the actual artist is or not.

2. “You Make Me Wanna”

Maybe not one of the biggest commercial songs of his career, but certainly one of his finest. Usher snapped when he made “You Make Me Wanna”. Still in the early stages of his career, this song was one of the earliest signifiers of his growing status.

1. “U Remind Me”

Picking the best Usher song is pretty hard, but “U Remind me” is one you can’t go wrong with. It’s got heartbreak, it’s made for karaoke, and it’s hugely relatable, this song talks to everyone and shows why Usher is where he is today.