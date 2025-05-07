After dominating North America and Europe with a string of sold-out shows, Usher is finally returning to Australia.

The announcement marks the chart-topping superstar’s first solo headline run on Australian soil in more than a decade, with back-to-back arena shows in Melbourne and Sydney this November and December.

It’s the latest chapter in what has already been a monumental stretch for Usher.

Over the past three years, he’s captivated fans with an epic 100-show Las Vegas residency, delivered a widely celebrated Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance, released his ninth studio album Coming Home, and received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 BET Awards.

While fans last saw him Down Under as the main attraction at RNB Fridays Live in 2018, this will be the first time since 2011’s ‘OMG Tour’ that Usher headlines a full-scale Australian tour of his own. And if his recent European leg is anything to go by, this return is set to be a masterclass in R&B showmanship – recent Setlist.fm posts show a minimum of 30 hits playing night after night.

Presented by Live Nation, the ‘Past Present Future’ tour has exploded in scale since its initial announcement – expanding from 24 dates to a whopping 58 shows worldwide due to unprecedented demand. And now, Australian audiences will get their turn.

The tour lands at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena for four nights starting November 19th, before heading to Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena for four more beginning December 1st.

The show promises to be a sweeping celebration of Usher’s 30-year career, featuring fan-favourite anthems like “Yeah!”, “My Boo”, “U Got It Bad”, and “Love in This Club”, alongside fresh cuts from Coming Home, released last year.

The performances will be a natural extension of the energy Usher cultivated in Las Vegas between 2021 and 2023, where his 100-show residency across The Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Park MGM was heralded as one of the most engaging and dynamic live experiences on the strip.

Usher 2025 Australian Tour

MELBOURNE – Rod Laver Arena

Wednesday, November 19th

Thursday, November 20th

Saturday, November 22nd

Sunday, November 23rd

SYDNEY – Qudos Bank Arena

Monday, December 1st

Tuesday, December 2nd

Thursday, December 4th

Friday, December 5th

Tickets + VIP Info

Artist pre-sale begins May 12th

Melbourne: 11am AEST

Sydney: 12pm AEST

General on sale opens May 16th

Melbourne: 12pm AEST

Sydney: 1pm AEST

All tickets available via UsherWorld.com

VIP and travel packages including meet-and-greets, pre-show lounge access, and premium seating, are available via livenation.com.au/vipexperiences