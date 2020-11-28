Music legends Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have announced a new pointed single, ‘Stand and Deliver’, an anti-lockdown song.

As per Variety, the single has been released in support of Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign. The blues track was written by Morrison and is performed by Clapton.

Morrison has been on one lately. Already he has released three anti-lockdown protest songs: ‘Born To Be Free’, ‘As I Walked Out’, and ‘No More Lockdown’ came out over September and October. Four songs about the same topic in just three months? That’s quite the strike rate.

To his credit, proceeds from the sales of ‘Stand and Deliver’ will go to Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund. The organisation helps musicians facing difficulties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown measures.

Clapton, who has been involved in music for many decades, called the lack of live events due to current restrictions “deeply unsettling.”

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton said. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations,” said Morrison. “It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”

While places like Melbourne are just now enjoying the freedoms after many long months of lockdown, England hasn’t been so lucky. The country is to return to the three-tier lockdown system after their current lockdown lifts on Wednesday, December 2nd. The virus has so far claimed more than 57,000 lives in the U.K..

Clapton and Morrison also collaborated together previously in 2020. They performed onstage together at London’s O2 Arena in March, just weeks before the onset of COVID-19.

‘Stand and Deliver’ will be available for download and streaming from iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all other outlets from Friday, December 4th.

Check out Van Morrison and Eric Clapton together in March: