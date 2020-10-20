In unsurprising news, Van Morrison has announced the impending release of yet another anti-lockdown song.

The, ah, succinctly titled ‘No More Lockdown’ is the third COVID-19 protest song to be dropped by Morrison within a month.

Set for release on Friday, October 23rd, the track contains such lyrics as “who’s running our country, who’s running our world, examine it closely, and watch it unfurl.”

“No more lockdown, no more threats/No more lockdown/ No more government outreach/ No more fascist bullies/ Disturbing our peace,” it continues.

‘No More Lockdown’ follows the release of ‘Born To Be Free’ and ‘As I Walked Out’, which both make Morrison’s view on the UK’s lockdown strategies abundantly clear.

‘Born To Be Free’, features lyrics including: “Everyone seems to have amnesia/ Don’t need the government cramping my style/ Give them an inch, they take a mile.”

Meanwhile, ‘As I Walked Out’, references confusion around the severity of coronavirus: “Well, on the government website from the 21st March 2020/ It said COVID-19 was no longer high risk/ Then two days later/ They put us under lockdown.”

The three tracks were announced shortly after Morrison described socially-distanced concerts as “pseudo-science”.

Although he has performed a number of socially-distanced shows over the past few months, Morrison described such gigs as not “economically viable.”

“This is not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current state of affairs, this is to get my band up and running and out of the doldrums,” he said back in August.

“This is also not the answer going forward…We need to be playing to full capacity audiences.”

Despite the intensity of each song’s lyrics, Morrison insisted he is “not telling people what to do or think.”

“The government is doing a great job of [telling people] already… It’s about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves,” he said in a September statement.

Check out a preview of the Van Morrison anti-lockdown song ‘No More Lockdown’: