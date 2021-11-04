Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has announced his first tour of his home country in three years, set for next year.
Beginning in September 2022, Vance Joy’s tour will take in 13 dates, including stops in Darwin, Cairns, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Gippsland, Hobart, Adelaide, and Busselton.
He’ll then spectacularly end the tour with two shows outside the Sydney Opera House and a hometown gig at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl (see full dates and times below).
Vance Joy will also be bringing a slew of special guests with him on the way, including The Rubens, Middle Kids, Thelma Plum, Budjerah, and Mia Wray.
The musician shared his joy at getting the tour organised. “I’ve been talking about doing a tour like this one for years, so it’s incredibly exciting that it’s becoming a reality,” he said. “I love touring in Australia and can’t wait to really explore the country on this extended tour, playing not just the cities but also the regional areas too.
It’s been three years since Vance Joy’s last album, 2018’s Nation of Two, was released. That topped the ARIA Album Chart, becoming his second album to do so.
He did return this year with new music. First he collaborated with producer Benny Blanco and DJ Marshmello on ‘You’, before he released the solo single ‘Missing Piece’. It’s unclear currently if that song will be part of a follow-up album to Nation of Two, but a 2022 tour does hint at things to come.
Tickets for Vance Joy’s tour go on general sale next Friday, November 12th, from midday local time. A pre-sale for Frontier Members will begin earlier on Wednesday, November 10th.
Vance Joy ‘The Long Road Home’ 2022 Australian tour:
Saturday, September 17th
Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin, NT
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, September 24th
Munro Martin Parklands, Carins, QLD
Tickets: Ticketlink
Friday, September 30th
Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD
Tickets: Ticketmaster
Saturday, October 1st
Queen Elizabeth Park, Gold Coast, QLD
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, October 8th
Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, NSW
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, October 15th
Camp Shortland, Newcastle, NSW
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, October 22nd
Lardner Park, Gippsland, VIC
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, October 29th
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, November 5th
Glenelg Beach, Adelaide, SA
Tickets: Moshtix
Saturday, November 12th
Barnard Park, Busselton, WA
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, November 18th
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: Sydney Opera House
Saturday, November 19th
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW
Tickets: Sydney Opera House
Saturday, November 26th
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Tickets: Ticketek