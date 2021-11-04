Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy has announced his first tour of his home country in three years, set for next year.

Beginning in September 2022, Vance Joy’s tour will take in 13 dates, including stops in Darwin, Cairns, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Canberra, Newcastle, Gippsland, Hobart, Adelaide, and Busselton.

He’ll then spectacularly end the tour with two shows outside the Sydney Opera House and a hometown gig at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl (see full dates and times below).

Vance Joy will also be bringing a slew of special guests with him on the way, including The Rubens, Middle Kids, Thelma Plum, Budjerah, and Mia Wray.

The musician shared his joy at getting the tour organised. “I’ve been talking about doing a tour like this one for years, so it’s incredibly exciting that it’s becoming a reality,” he said. “I love touring in Australia and can’t wait to really explore the country on this extended tour, playing not just the cities but also the regional areas too.

It’s been three years since Vance Joy’s last album, 2018’s Nation of Two, was released. That topped the ARIA Album Chart, becoming his second album to do so.

He did return this year with new music. First he collaborated with producer Benny Blanco and DJ Marshmello on ‘You’, before he released the solo single ‘Missing Piece’. It’s unclear currently if that song will be part of a follow-up album to Nation of Two, but a 2022 tour does hint at things to come.

Tickets for Vance Joy’s tour go on general sale next Friday, November 12th, from midday local time. A pre-sale for Frontier Members will begin earlier on Wednesday, November 10th.

Vance Joy ‘The Long Road Home’ 2022 Australian tour:

Saturday, September 17th

Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin, NT

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, September 24th

Munro Martin Parklands, Carins, QLD

Tickets: Ticketlink

Friday, September 30th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Saturday, October 1st

Queen Elizabeth Park, Gold Coast, QLD

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, October 8th

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, October 15th

Camp Shortland, Newcastle, NSW

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, October 22nd

Lardner Park, Gippsland, VIC

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, October 29th

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, November 5th

Glenelg Beach, Adelaide, SA

Tickets: Moshtix

Saturday, November 12th

Barnard Park, Busselton, WA

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, November 18th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Sydney Opera House

Saturday, November 19th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Sydney Opera House

Saturday, November 26th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketek

