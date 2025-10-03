Vance Joy has quickly released his second single of 2025.

“Fascination in the Dark” is the companion single to “Divine Feelings”, which dropped in September. The latter was Joy’s first new solo release since 2022’s In Our Own Sweet Time, and followed recent collaborative singles “Everybody Needs Somebody” with Noah Cyrus (2023) and “Wherever You Are” with Shouse (2025).

According to a press release, these twin songs came out of a busy and beautiful time in Joy’s life, during which he “married his dream girl, moved to Barcelona, and welcomed his first child.”

“Fascination in the Dark” is about locking eyes with someone on a hazy night out. An instant spark is felt, and though you’re unsure whether the connection will go anywhere, you’re excited to find out.

“Divine Feelings”, meanwhile, is about first crossing paths with someone truly monumental, an ode to the head rush of a life-changing connection. It’s a theme that carries particular weight for the Melbourne-born songwriter, who in 2019 met his now-wife while wandering Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter.

Joy’s 2022 album In Our Own Sweet Time landed at No. 96 in Rolling Stone AU/NZ‘s 100 Best Australian Albums of the 2020s So Far list.

“Vance Joy’s third studio album was written during the COVID-19 pandemic, a tough time to create music, but his reward was a nomination for Best Independent Pop Album or EP at the 2023 AIR Awards,” the publication wrote.

Joy has been on a North American tour, before he returns home to play Adelaide’s Harvest Rock festival on October 25th.

While in the US, he surprised punters in Old Mates, the Manhattan pub co-owned by comedian Andy Lee, with a secret pop-up show.

Around 300 lucky punters crammed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the bar for what looked like a sweaty, joyous set that brought the singer-songwriter back to his early busking-era roots. He also joined The Lumineers onstage during his trip, singing “Gale Song” in front of 32,000 fans.

Vance Joy’s “Fascination in the Dark” is out now.