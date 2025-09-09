Fresh off dropping his new single “Divine Feelings”, Vance Joy isn’t wasting any time getting back amongst it.

Over the weekend, the Melbourne troubadour hopped onstage with The Lumineers in Washington, DC, belting out “Gale Song” to a stadium-sized 32,000 punters. The collab had big indie-folk crossover energy, the kind of surprise moment you wish you’d been there to see.

But it was his Sunday night performance in New York City (Monday morning in Australia) that really captured a magic moment, when Joy and his band squeezed into Old Mates, a Manhattan pub co-owned by comedian Andy Lee, for a secret pop-up show.

Around 300 lucky punters crammed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the bar for what looked like a sweaty, joyous set that brought the big-stage songwriter back to his early busking-era roots.

The surprise show landed just days after a significant milestone: on September 5th, 2014, Joy released his debut studio album Dream Your Life Away, which shot to No. 1 on the ARIA Charts and went on to win him Best Male Artist at the ARIA Awards. That record’s success, driven by anthems like “Riptide”, set him on a global path that’s still unfolding a decade later.

“Divine Feelings” is the first half of a double A-side, paired with “Fascination in the Dark” (due in October). Written in Barcelona with longtime collaborator Dave Bassett, the track explores the spark of meeting someone life-changing — something Joy knows firsthand, having met his now-wife in the Spanish city in 2019.

Its cinematic video, directed by Bill “W.A.M” Bleakley, follows actors Erana James and Tom Wilson on a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde-style journey through outback Queensland. “Generally, not much filming happens in either of these towns, so we were a bit of a novelty and locals really embraced us,” Bleakley said of the Mount Isa and Cloncurry shoot.

With “Fascination in the Dark” on the way and festival dates ahead — including Adelaide’s Harvest Rock on October 25th — Joy is balancing blockbuster shows with intimate surprises, reminding fans that ten years on, his music still feels just as immediate.