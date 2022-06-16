Vance Joy has spoken about the wildest gifts he’s received from fans, saying that he once was given a “voodoo” type doll of himself.

During an appearance on the Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Vance Joy (real name James Gabriel Keogh) was asked about some of the things he’d been gifted from his fans over the years.

“I did get like a little model version of myself that’s like stitched together. It looks kind of like a, what’s that…?” The musician replied.

“A voodoo doll?” Host Wippa asked Keogh.

“Like, I’m not saying it’s a voodoo doll but looks like a voodoo doll. So it kind of freaked me out. Honestly, I didn’t know what to do with it. Sometimes I put it in the cupboard. But like you don’t want to I don’t want to disrespect the Voodoo Doll show. So it’s just kind of here now, I feel like it has powers,” Keogh responded.

View this post on Instagram Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN A post shared by Fitzy & Wippa on Nova (@fitzyandwippa)

On the topic of gifts, the ‘Riptide’ singer shared that he once gave Taylor Swift a painting, adding that the famous singer met his parents when he toured with her.

“We got that commission by Ken Done, the famous Australian artist. So that might be somewhere in the abode somewhere.

“I got the opportunity to open for her. And she met my parents I was performing in Melbourne.”

The Australian singer and songwriter released his new album In Our Own Sweet Time last week.

Speaking of his new album, Keogh explained that it was written mostly during the pandemic, and “fuelled by old friends, new memories and finding love in a not-so-hopeless place.”

“I’m always drawn to the idea of timelessness or that shared moment that takes you out of the chaos outside. If the world is crazy, you can retreat somewhere. It’s always hard to think of the right title but I think that sums up the album perfectly,” the musician said of ‘In Our Own Sweet Time.’

For more on this topic, follow the Indie Observer.