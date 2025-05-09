VASSY just might be Australia’s most underrated superstar singer.

The Darwin-raised, US based singer and songwriter is a trailblazer in the EDM world, a bonafide hitmaker with upwards of 3 billion streams. She hangs out with the heavyweights of electronic music, counting David Guetta and Tiesto among her collaborators. And, in 2023, became the first female recipient of the Icon accolade at the EDM Awards in Miami.

Back in 2012, VASSY was the first Australian artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart with “We Are Young”. Today, she boasts six career leaders on that chart.

Another prize came in 2020, when VASSY became a member of APRA AMCOS’ The 1,000,000,000 List with “Bad,” her collaboration with Guetta and Showtek (Wouter and Sjoerd Janssen) passing one billion streams (it’s since topped two billion).

“Bad” dropped in April 2014 and went on to hit No. 1 on the ARIA Dance Chart, No. 5 on the ARIA Singles Chart, No. 11 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and it ruled in the charts in Norway, Finland and South Korea. All told she’s had No. 1s in 30 territories.

Icon, no argument.

With her new BossAcoustics EP, out today, May 9th, VASSY embarks on a new musical journey.

“BossAcoustics marks a new chapter in my artistic journey—one that feels like coming home,” VASSY tells Tone Deaf. “Long before EDM and dance music, I was deeply inspired by the rhythms of Bossa Nova, the soul of Latin Jazz, and classic melodies that made me fall in love with singing. This album is my tribute to those roots.”

The independently-released EP is an intimate, acoustic collection that blends VASSY’s early influences with the sound she’s become known for, her classic cuts reimagined in a Bossa-infused style. “It’s stripped-back, soulful, and honest—something my fans have asked for time and time again. BossAcoustics isn’t just an album; it’s a return to where my love for music began, and I’m so proud to finally share it with you.”

There’s more to come. VASSY’s joins forces with house specialist RSCL for “BEG,” due out next Friday, May 16th.