For her next party trick, VASSY makes them “BEG”.

The Australian singer, songwriter and EDM star joins forces with Dutch producer RSCL for the euphoric floor-filler, released Friday, May 16th through Revealed’s house imprint Gemstone Records.

“From the moment I wrote and recorded BEG, I knew it had that special spark—emotive, energetic, and made for the dancefloor,” VASSY tells Tone Deaf.

“When the label heard it, they instantly loved it and introduced me to RSCL. We clicked right away, and the collaboration came together effortlessly. What we created is a soulful, piano-driven house track that feels like summer—uplifting, emotional, and full of energy that you can feel in every beat.”

BEG drops a week after VASSY unleashed her BossAcoustics EP, an intimate, acoustic collection that blends her early influences with the sound she’s become known for, classic cuts reimagined in a Bossa-infused style.

The Darwin-raised, US-based singer and songwriter is a trailblazer in the EDM world, a legit superstar in the genre with upwards of 3 billion career streams. She hangs out with the heavyweights of electronic music, counting David Guetta, Tiesto and Afrojack among her collaborators. And, in 2023, became the first female recipient of the Icon accolade at the EDM Awards in Miami.

RSCL (pronounced “Rascal”) has spun cuts on Casablanca Records and Spinnin’ Records, collaborated with the likes of Mr. Belt & Wezol and Jake Shore, and remixed for Hardwell.

Following her relocation to the US, VASSY became the first Australian artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart with 2012’s “We Are Young”. Today, she boasts six career leaders on that chart.

Another prize came in 2020, when VASSY became a member of APRA AMCOS’ The 1,000,000,000 List with “Bad,” her collaboration with Guetta and Showtek (Wouter and Sjoerd Janssen) passing one billion streams (it’s since topped two billion).

Expect more to come. VASSY is nowhere near done.

“I’ve been in this game for a minute—over 3 billion streams, No. 1s, and a wild journey that started with me getting kicked out of my school choir for not having the ‘right voice.’ But that rejection taught me something important: I wasn’t meant to blend in. I was meant to stand out. And I’ve spent my career proving that there’s space for soul in dance music,” she says.

“Being the first woman to win the EDMA Icon Award was “one of the most emotional moments of my life. It wasn’t just for me—it was for all the women who’ve felt unseen in this space. I hope it inspires the next generation to know they belong here too, and their voices matter.”