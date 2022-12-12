Eurodance icons the Vengaboys have extended their upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

It was recently announced that the 90s throwback group would be bringing their 25th anniversary tour to the two countries.

“If you like to party, get ready to jump on the Vengabus this coming February, with Vengaboys friends, Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat.The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz – the ultimate throwback pop experience!” as the press release put it.

And due to huge demand for a welcome slice of nostalgia, two more shows have been added to the tour. The Vengaboys will now perform in Melbourne for a second and final time on Saturday, February 11th.

It replaces the Sunshine Coast show which was unfortunately cancelled due to venue closure (ticket holders will receive automatic refunds).

The Dutch group will also now perform at Wollongong’s Waves on Friday, February 17th, bringing the total tally of tour shows to nine.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 14th at 2pm AEDT. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 13th at 10am AEDT (sign up here).

Fans can expect to hear such beloved Vengaboys hits like ‘We Are Going to Ibiza’, ‘Shalala lala’, ‘We Like To Party (The Vengabus)’ and ‘Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!’ at the upcoming shows.

Vengaboys Australian Tour 2023



With special guests Whigfield, Alice DJ, N-Trance, Reel 2 Real feat.The Mad Stuntman and resident DJ Nick Skitz

Presented by Frontier Touring

Saturday, February 4th 2023*

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, February 8th 2023

Gilligans, Cairns, QLD

Thursday, February 9th 2023

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 11th, 2023

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, 12th February 2023

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Thursday, 16th February 2023

Big Top, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 17th 2023

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, February 18th 2023

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, February 19th 2023

Metro City, Perth, WA

*Not featuring Alice DJ & Reel II Real