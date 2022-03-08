K-pop star Vernon of SEVENTEEN gushed about recent collab-mate Charli XCX and her music in an interview with Teen Vogue.

In case you don’t know, SEVENTEEN’s Vernon truly lived the fan life when he recently teamed up with Charli XCX on a remix of her new single ‘Beg For You’. Since discovering Charli’s music, Vernon has been vocal about his admiration for the star.

In a new interview for Teen Vogue, Vernon explained just how much Charli’s music inspired him.

“I’m still having a hard time grasping this reality,” he said, before thanking Charli for ‘acknowledging’ his existence. “It’s truly an honour to be a part of her music.”

Of discovering her music, he said: “It was a whole new world for me, really. I feel vulnerability, but at the same time, invincibility in her music. There’s something really beautiful about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star also brought up being drawn to ‘abstract’ things when it comes to his creative expression.

He took The Matrix as an example: “Every time you search about The Matrix, you learn something new. There are so many hidden messages. Maybe the hidden messages people talk about online [aren’t] really what [the filmmakers] intended, but [there’s] all this talk coming from one movie.

