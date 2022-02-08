After a Twitter interaction between K-pop group SEVENTEEN and Charli XCX, fans are wishing for a collaboration between the two stars.

Literally, who is doing it like Vernon?! The singer and K-pop group SEVENTEEN member might just have manifested a collaboration between the group and Charli XCX.

Here’s how it went down: in an interview with W Magazine last year, Vernon gushed about liking Charli XCX’s music, claiming that he sang her songs in the shower (don’t we all?).

At the time, Charli stumbled upon the piece and retweeted it, saying: “omg hi love u and ur exceptional taste (sic).” Shortly after, Vernon tweeted his own reply: “wow just saw this thank u (sic).”

[17'S 버논] wow just saw this 🥲 thank u — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) June 4, 2021

Now, almost a year later, things seem to have progressed to the much-anticipated collab stage. Charli first tweeted out a question to fans, asking how to get in touch with SEVENTEEN.

Some time later, however, she tagged the group’s official Twitter and asked whether they wanted to collaborate. And get this: they absolutely were down for it!

https://twitter.com/pledis_17/status/1490932850870292481

While there has been no other news on that end, fans are hoping that the coming months will bring a musical collaboration between the two acts.

This won’t be Charli’s first collaboration with a K-pop act. In 2019, she teamed up with BTS’ Jin, Jungkook, and Jimin for ‘Dream Glow’, the first song from the group’s BTS World Game. The singer also teamed up with MNEK to contribute to TWICE’s ‘Girls Like Us’, from their album Fancy You.

While it won’t be SEVENTEEN’s first international project, it certainly will be interesting to see what flavour the group brings to the track following the recent release of their first all-English-language track, ‘2 Minus 1’.

