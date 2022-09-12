The Dream of the 90s, it seems, is alive in Hobart, or wherever Verticoli are playing. The trio’s sound recalls Nirvana and Pearl Jam at their most brooding and melodic or, looking at a later period, Interpol in their Turn On the Bright Lights era.

Their latest single, ‘Sailor’, beautifully showcases the slower, more pensive side of alternative rock, full of gritty guitar lines and moody vocals.

Produced by Jon Grace (Cable Ties) and mixed by Forrester Savell (Make Them Suffer), it’s a stirring but sombre affair, and a track that promises a lot as the band prepare for the release of a full-length album.

“Lyrically the song is about failure being in the eye of the beholder”, lead singer Sam Hunn says. “It was inspired by learning about the difficulties someone close to me had experienced in their younger years, which wasn’t kept secret per se, but certainly wasn’t readily shared.

“Knowing this made me feel less alone and self-critical, and I started thinking, ‘God, I wish I’d known this earlier!'”

After the release of ‘Sailor’, we caught up with Verticoli as part of our Get To Know series to find out more about the trio’s lives and music.

Verticoli’s ‘Sailor’ is out now.

How did your artist name come about?

We used to love Will Ferrell movies. Still kind of do. There’s a hairbrush called the Verticoli in Blades of Glory. That set the tone for the band. Great music and greater hair care.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

“It’s decent, nanny! It’s like if ABBA went a little bit harder with a punk attitude and less melody.”

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘Sailor’: our current single. It’s a brooding acoustic number with some delicious distorted guitars mixed in. It’s about embracing your failures.

‘Hits of The Summer’: a song about young love and fighting in the streets. Pretty rock & roll!

‘August’: a track from our last EP, Heavy, about how values that trickle down the generations can be hard to shake. Inspired by seeing Donald Trump’s son getting onto Air Force One and thinking “you poor bastard.”

What do you love about your hometown?

Everything. It’s small, practical, kind of cold (don’t love the heat). The food is delicious and the people are lovely.

Career highlight so far?

This interview.

Fave non-music hobby?

Fuck, we live for music. Video games and cuddles with the dog.

What’s on your dream rider?

Victoria Silvstedt, Playmate of the Year.

Dream music collaboration?

Jimi Hendrix or, if alive, Alex Turner.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Standing in front of the mirror asking “why did our album flop?”

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘You Make My Dreams Come True’ by Hall & Oates.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

“Go fuck yourself” – The Chats.



What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Love a good Japanese RPG. But our music has big virgin vibes, so maybe not a surprise?



