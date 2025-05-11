Fresh off a sold-out Aussie rampage last November and currently tearing through a world tour, Viagra Boys will hit some major cities across Australia and New Zealand with their Infinite Anxiety Tour of 2026.

The six-piece will bring their ferocious energy to venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Fremantle and Auckland. If you’ve caught them live before, you know what to expect: off-kilter bangers and unpredictable stage antics.

The band’s new album Viagr Aboys dropped only weeks ago, on April 25th, via their freshly launched label Shrimptech Enterprises, joining their growing list of critically acclaimed releases that includes Street Worms (2018), Welfare Jazz (2021), and Cave World (2022).

Known for their sardonic humour, sweaty energy, and ability to make chaos look like art, Viagra Boys have earned their spot as one of Europe’s most explosive and entertaining live acts.

A favourite on the global festival circuit, the band has racked up explosive sets at Coachella, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and more. In 2023, they joined Queens of the Stone Age on their US tour, earning praise for their riotous performances.

When it comes to Australia, Viagra Boys haven’t just played here – they’ve solidified an Aussie connection collaborating with Australia’s Amy Taylor, lead singer of Amyl and the Sniffers. They paired up for an unexpected yet fitting cover of John Prine’s “In Spite of Ours3lves”.

Love The Music Network? Get the day’s top industry news, analysis, interviews, and jobs

General tickets for the Infinite Anxiety tour go on sale Friday, May 16th at 11am AEST. Head to Frontier Touring for more details.

Viagra Boys

Infinite Anxiety 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour Dates

Thursday, January 15th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, January 17th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, January 18th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, January 20th

Festival Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, January 21st

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, January 23rd

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle, WA (not a Frontier Touring show)