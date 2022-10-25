Victoria Beckham has disappointed fans by shutting down rumors that the Spice Girls are reuniting for a world tour.

Mel C and Mel B, other wise known as Sporty Spice and Scary Spice, recently hinted that a Spice Girls reunion was on the cards.

“It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it … You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here,” Mel C told BBC of a Spice Girls appearance at UK music festival Glastonbury.

Meanwhile, Mel B said that the five women are “constantly” in talks about another reunion tour.

“We’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Members of the band have previously said that Vicotria Beckham is the bandmate least intersting in performing again. However, Mel C told the publication that she thinks the other band members can convince her; “Hmm, I have a good feeling.”

However, Beckham has gone on the record stating that she doesn’t have time to commit to a Spice Girls tour.

“You know, I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just — I couldn’t commit to that,’ Beckham stated.

‘But I had so much fun in the Spice girls. I love the girls. I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I’m doing karaoke, but I think I’d better leave it there.”

