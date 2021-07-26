Australian songwriter, Al Matcott has delivered the accompanying music video for his new track, ‘Justine’.

Directed by Michael Ridley, the lo-fi video sees Matcott’s new distortion-heavy single showcase a whole new facet to the songwriter’s repertoire, providing a contrast from his previously released song, ‘Mediocre’.

Both emotive and anthemic in its proportions, the ‘Justine’ music video takes you on a journey, seeing Matcott take the gravel high road through moments of noise-laden disquiet and fuzz drenched power-pop uplift.

Upon the release of the song, Matcott released a statement on his inspiration. He said, “Justine’s about the titular character from the Marquis de Sade’s novel.”

He added, “I finished reading it when I was feeling burnt out on tour in Adelaide. The whole book is her being mistreated by the world and (spoiler alert) it doesn’t end well. I imagined a different ending where she unleashed righteous vengeance on the world. It felt pretty metal.”



‘Justine’ has been released ahead of Matcott’s upcoming EP, You Can Be Anyone, which is set to drop next month on August 6th via Matcott’s imprint, Skip Hero Records.

Matcott is also scheduled to tour You Can Be Anyone the following month in September. You can check out ticket details here.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Al Matcott’s EP release tour dates

3rd Sept – Tanswell’s Hotel, Beechworth

4th Sept – Vic On The Park, Sydney

5th Sept – North Gong Hotel, Wollongong

– The Gasometer Hotel, Melbourne

– The Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Watch ‘Justine’ by Al Matcott below: