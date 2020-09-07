Melbourne-based pop duo Cry Club have always had a knack with perfectly capturing the times; this new track and music video for ‘Nine Of Swords’ is no different.

The track about overcoming personal anxieties and moving past unhealthy coping mechanisms is a timely tune. But the band’s ability to display the perils of modern life through an entirely relatable lens feels like a superpower.

The video, directed by Jack Alexander (they/them), was shot during the Melbourne lockdown. And as we’ve now come to expect from Cry Club, it’s still imaginative and gloriously alive.

“This entire single release has been a test of our creativity in lockdown,” said Heather Riley (they/them). “When it became clear we probably wouldn’t have access to a studio because of lockdown, we worked with our director, Jack, to come up with a super DIY concept which we could shoot on an iPhone, and put it together with a little help from Spotlight and our housemates.”

Check out Cry Club’s video for ‘Nine of Swords’:

‘Nine of Swords’ is lifted from Cry Club’s upcoming debut album God I’m Such a Mess, out November 13 and available for pre-order now.

Produced by Gab Strum and mixed by Scott Horscroft, God I’m Such A Mess is set to be full of visceral vulnerability. It also hosts what is already picked to be an album highlight with the track ‘Quit’ featuring Alex Lahey and Eilish Gilligan moonlighting on backing vocals.

“We’re an open book, and so is this album,” said Cry Club.