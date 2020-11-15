Jaguar Jonze has been expertly drip-feeding insights into the antihero character persona of her upcoming EP. With the second of five visuals arriving in the form of ‘Murder’ the artistry polymath that is Deena Lynch is clearly on a roll.

“’Murder’ is about when a relationship gets pushed beyond a boundary that should’ve never been crossed and why we ever thought that was a good idea,” says Jaguar Jonze. “Wishing that we could go backwards to where it was before that line was crossed but knowing we’re both guilty of having made that decision to, put grimly, ‘kill’ that relationship.”

Following the EP’s lead singe and visual ‘Deadalive’, the ‘Murder’ visual was co-directed by Ribal Hosn (Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Wonderland, Oyster) and forms part of Deena Lynch’s collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

Lynch was commissioned by Christian Louboutin to create a concept film, draw two visual artworks and produce photos featuring herself, in collaboration with Louboutin’s Fall/Winter 2020 Cube Collection. Lynch, being the over-achiever that she is, styled, designed and art directed each concept and even learned a little French during hotel quarantine to compose the music.

“The inspiration behind the Christian Louboutin Fall/Winter ‘20 Collection instantly transported me to a playful Paris where pop culture, dance, cinema, abstract art, geometry, couture and colourful festivities make up a part of its DNA,” said Lynch. “With each collection, Louboutin creates a new world, so I wanted to create my own drawing from the Paris that he and I know, so that they all exist individually but come together to be a part of the same universe.

“While I was working on the film, writing English words didn’t seem to convey the world I wanted to build so I decided I was going to learn basic French in three days to write the music. I wanted every aspect of the film, the visual artworks and photography to stay playful and magical – ‘In my Louboutin world, je suis une poupée’ (I am a doll).”

Check out Jaguar Jonze’s clip for ‘Murder’:

2h