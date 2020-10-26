Kiwi artist Jed Parsons is back with another upbeat indie-pop banger in the form of ‘Sad Together’.

It’s another catchy yet tender offering from Jed Parsons, full of intimate individuality. It also marks the third single from Parsons’ upcoming 10-track sophomore album, following singles ‘Playstation and Porn’, and ‘She’s The One’.

The video shows off Jed Parsons’ keen indie-pop instincts and… dare we say it… a potential future acting career too. It was made by video makers Sports Team, with Callum Devlin and Annabel Kean taking the video creation reins. Sports Team’s Callum Devlin is the clip’s director and editor, while Annabel Kean was in charge of production and special effects.

The pair even shot the single’s cover photo, which you can check out below:

It’s not the first time Sports Team have lent their varying talents to Kiwis across the ditch. Devlin and Kean were nominated at this year’s Aotearoa Music Awards for The Beths’ video for ‘I’m Not Getting Excited’.

“It opens with a ‘that scene’ from every Hollywood rom-com movie, where the male protagonist gets the door slammed in his face after screwing up big-time,” explains Parsons. “The video follows his subsequent sad walk down the street and beyond, leading to a bigger twist than M. Night Shyamalan could have pulled off.”

Check out Jed Parsons’ clip for ‘Sad Together’:

Parsons said ‘Sad Together’ was inspired by “an interesting sense of harmony that comes with shared feelings of grief, sadness or anger.”

“As long as those feelings aren’t deeply rooted and toxic, they can contribute positively to the journey of being in love. This song is intended to be a reminder of that,” he said.