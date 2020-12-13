Get the latest Indie Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Christchurch indie-rockers Mako Road have unveiled their brand new single and clip for, ‘Helicopter’.

It’s a lively jive-laden summer soundtrack with a visual that teases the global party at the end of this decade-defining pandemic; jam-packed live music venues. Naturally Mako Road have been performing and attending live shows for some time thanks to New Zealand’s “in the clear” Covid-19 status, but for us over the pond, the music video teases what’s coming our way.

The clip was filmed at the band’s most recent sold-out show at Auckland’s Powerstation. Tone Deaf journalist Geordie Gray had the below to say of the clip:

“At the risk of sounding overly-sentimental, the video has incited the fuzziest feelings of love for live music. It feels like it’s been a lifetime since I’ve witnessed sylphlike women vibin’ to swaggering indie-rock on the shoulders of men and I’ve missed it.”

Check out Mako Road’s clip for ‘Helicopter’:

Mako Road are in a purple patch after the release of two delightful EPs, The Green Superintendent and Local Safari, which place them in good steed as torch-bearers for the next phase of indie-rock.

Following multiple sold-out Australasian tours, slots at Splendour In The Grass, Bay Dreams and Rhythm and Vines, and support slots alongside acts like Rudimental, L.A.B, Leisure, Shapeshifter and Ziggy Alberts, Mako Road are hitting the road again. The band is set to play a bunch of headline dates across New Zealand over the next few weeks, check out the details below.

Mako Road

2020/2021 New Zealand Tour

27 December

Le Currents, Taupo

28 December

Coroglen Tavern, Coroglen

30 December

Rhythm & Vines, Gisborne

31 December

The Island, Papamoa

3 January

Bay Dreams North, Tauranga

5 January

Bay Dreams South, Nelson

9 January

Bowl Of Brooklyn, New Plymouth

23 January

Soundsplash, Raglan